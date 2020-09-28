Bowling Green church holds drive-thru pet blessing

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, September 27th was a special day for Bowling Green’s pets.

Christ Episcopal Church held a drive-thru pet blessing. The drive-thru consisted of a quick prayer and blessing for each pet. The church holds the blessing every fall in honor of Saint Francis, a saint who loved animals.

Dog gets blessed by the Reverend. (None)

Reverend Becca Kello says the pet blessings are so important to people because their pets are a part of their family.

“Our animals are just a significant part of our lives. I think especially with a lot of us being at home more often, these days, our animals are our constant companions. So people just want them to be acknowledged and to be welcomed into a blessing," explains Reverand Kello.

The church reports this was their first year doing the drive-thru blessing but they still saw a good turnout like years past.

