Advertisement

Breonna Taylor: Autopsy reveals more about gunshot wounds suffered by the 26-year-old

Following the announcement of the grand jury decision in the case on Sept. 23, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said only one of those shot was fatal.
Following the announcement of the grand jury decision in the case on Sept. 23, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said only one of those shot was fatal.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An autopsy report revealed more details about the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, 26, was shot multiple times by Louisville Metro Police Department narcotics officers serving a warrant just after midnight on March 13.

Her autopsy was performed on March 14 at 8 a.m. at the Bingham Building.

FULL COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

The autopsy showed Taylor was shot in the chest, which caused hemorrhages along the wound path; the right upper abdomen; in her left forearm; in her left thigh and in her right foot. An orange and gray metal projectile was also recovered from her right heel.

Following the announcement of the grand jury decision in the case on Sept. 23, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said only one of those shots was fatal.

RELATED STORIES

Former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was charged for shooting 10 rounds from outside Taylor’s apartment; some of those shots ended up in adjacent units, which was why he was indicted.

Two other officers, Myles Cosgrove and Jon Mattingly, were found to be justified in their use of force, according to the grand jury.

Cameron said evidence showed Mattingly fired six times, and Cosgrove fired 16 shots, and added that both were justified in returning fire after being fired upon. The attorney general also said the FBI lab confirmed the fatal shot came from Cosgrove but the KSP lab said it was not clear who fired the shot.

Taylor tested negative for alcohol and drug abuse postmortem.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

National

Governor Tate Reeves reacts to White House announcement of rapid test deployment to all 50 states

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|

National

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 10 minutes ago

National

Hospital company says its computer networks knocked offline

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Fortune 500 company has 400 hospitals and clinics and 90,000 employees.

National

New wildfires scorch wine country near San Francisco

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By JANIE HAR
Northern California’s wine country was on fire again Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already badly scorched region, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes in the dark of night.

Latest News

National

New California wildfires rage, forcing evacuations

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Fast-moving fires in California have forced tens of thousands of residents in wine country to flee. The fires, fueled by dry conditions and high winds, torched thousands of acres in a day, destroying structures and a winery. The National Weather Service has put much of the state under a Red Flag Warning through Monday.

National

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 31 minutes ago

National

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacts to Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 40 minutes ago

National

Rep. Steven Palazzo reacts to the Supreme Court nomination

Updated: 50 minutes ago

National

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) previews first presidential debate

Updated: 56 minutes ago