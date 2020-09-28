Advertisement

Campbellsville collision results in one fatality

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman was killed in a two vehicle collision Friday afternoon.

According to Kentucky State Police, 78-year-old Glen Perkins of Campbellsville was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa on Lone Valley Road when he turned left onto KY 55 and struck a south bound Chevy Silverado in the driver side driven by 22-year-old Steve Newman of Edmonton.

Angel Perkins, 52, who was a passenger in the Nissan, was taken to the Taylor County hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the Taylor County Coroner. Glen Perkins was also taken to the Taylor County hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Newman and his two juvenile passengers were not injured.

