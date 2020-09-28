Advertisement

Hispanic business owner in Glasgow says her store helps local Hispanics/Latinos

By Ashton Jones
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Hispanic business owner in Glasgow is growing her business and influencing the community.

Maria Gonzales started her own market in 2008 in Cave City after seeing a need for a local grocery store. Gonzales says people of Hispanic heritage in the area needed somewhere with products and brands they recognized to feel comfortable.

Tamales from La Nacional in Glasgow.
Tamales from La Nacional in Glasgow.(None)

Now, she has a second location of her store La Nacional in Glasgow. For the past 12 years, Gonzales has provided her community with more than just food.

“We are fully bilingual so there’s been times that I help customers out with medical visits or legal problems or just pointing them out in the right direction when they need a passport or they need a plane ticket, things that are not available. There’s nobody here offering those services. I can do that for them," Gonzales replies with pride.

Gonzalez says she is excited by how well the community has responded to her businesses. Her future goals are to continue expanding her business and open a bakery soon.

Traditional sweet bread from La Nacional in Glasgow.
Traditional sweet bread from La Nacional in Glasgow.(None)

“I really want people to know that we have things to offer,” says Gonzales about Hispanic culture and food.

National Hispanic Heritage Month extends from September 15 to October 15th.

