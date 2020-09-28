Advertisement

Kentucky lawmaker: ‘Rioting’ needs a new legal definition

State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor's family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman's death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor's family attorney Ben Crump is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the officers involved in the Black woman's death. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A state lawmaker says she will propose changing Kentucky’s legal definition of rioting after Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott was charged with a felony rioting count while participating in Louisville protests for racial justice.

News outlets report Rep. Lisa Willner said she plans to file a new bill request Monday that would redefine the term. Scott is Kentucky’s only Black woman representative. She calls the charges against her “ludicrous.” She was charged Thursday night with first-degree rioting, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. Scott says officers surrounded her and her daughter as they walked to a church.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Cold front delivers breezy and cool conditions along with showers!

Updated: moments ago
You can tell Meteorologist Ethan Emery is excited for the chilly conditions. Is it officially soup season yet??

Accidents

Albany man killed in single vehicle accident

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
An Albany man died Saturday after the vehicle he was in left the roadway.

National

With anger at police high, officers face greater danger

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Recent shootings of police officers and protests that have left scores of officers injured are stark reminders of the dangers facing law enforcement.

Weather

Showers and storms to start the work week!

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking a cold front that will bring with it moderate to heavy rain, breezy winds and cooler conditions!!

Latest News

Accidents

Campbellsville collision results in one fatality

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
According to Kentucky State Police, 78-year-old Glen Perkins of Campbellsville was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa on Lone Valley Road when he turned left onto KY 55 and struck a south bound Chevy Silverado.

News

Barren County Dive Team pulls car from lake, all occupants safe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
All occupants of a car are safe after the vehicle and its boat trailer submerged at Barren River Lake Sunday night.

News

Man arrested in Glasgow on burglary charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Man arrested in Glasgow on burglary charges

News

Med Center Health brings high-tech disinfecting to Southcentral Kentucky Hospitals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
The Med Center has deployed Diversey’s Moonbeam 3 short-wave ultraviolet light disinfection device.

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms for today!

Updated: 4 hours ago
Scattered showers and storms today then dry and cool for most this week!

Weather

Soggy To Kick Off The New Week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Rain moves in along a cold front Monday with cooler air setting in behind the front.