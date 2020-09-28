Advertisement

Lawmakers preview first presidential debate

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden face off in the first of three presidential debates Tuesday night
The first presidential debate will kick off at 9 p.m EST Tuesday.
The first presidential debate will kick off at 9 p.m EST Tuesday.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump and the former Vice President Joe Biden will meet in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday for the first presidential debate of the 2020 election season.

This year’s debates will look different than in the past due to COVID-19. This debate was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Notre Dame, but moved due to coronavirus concerns. Chris Wallace, from “Fox News Sunday," will be the only moderator, and the crowd size at Case Western Reserve University will be limited.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers ahead of the debate. You can watch their interviews below.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY)

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

McGrath tries to turn McConnell’s seniority into liability

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Amy McGrath is trying to turn Mitch McConnell’s Senate seniority into a liability.

Politics

Kentucky Democrats outpacing GOP in absentee ballot requests

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Democrats have built a big lead over Republicans in requesting absentee ballots for the November election.

News

Governor Beshear announces funding for access road in South Cooper Industrial Park in Barren County

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
The local authority is in the process of acquiring 152 acres for the site.

News

Majority Leader McConnell announces bill to help make horseracing safer, fairer, and more transparent

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act and new independent authority will aim to help protect the sport and the over 24,000 Kentucky workers who support it.

News

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams to testify before Congress

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Secretary of State Michael Adams will testify tomorrow before the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee.

Latest News

News

Attorney General Cameron addresses nation Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Cameron is the first African American independently elected to statewide office in Kentucky and the first Republican elected to the Attorney General’s office since 1948.

News

Secretary of State donates tablets to Lexington High School

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
50 Surface Pros delivered to Frederick Douglass High School

News

McConnell agrees to debate to be aired on Gray Television stations across Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.