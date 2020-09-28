Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on President Trump’s nomination for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump  has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote “in the weeks ahead” on Barrett’s confirmation.

The federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor is a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia. President Trump made the announcement during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden Saturday. If confirmed by the Senate, she would fill the seat vacated by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She would be the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of President Trump’s first term in office.

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged the Republican-led Senate to hold off on voting on the nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to “let the people decide.”

Barrett is expected to make her first appearance Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she will meet with McConnell; Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee; and others. Hearings are set to begin Oct. 12.

Our Washington D.C. Bureau is catching up with senators and representatives from across the country. You can find their full interviews in the videos below.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

McGrath tries to turn McConnell’s seniority into liability

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Democrat Amy McGrath is trying to turn Mitch McConnell’s Senate seniority into a liability.

Politics

Kentucky Democrats outpacing GOP in absentee ballot requests

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Democrats have built a big lead over Republicans in requesting absentee ballots for the November election.

News

Governor Beshear announces funding for access road in South Cooper Industrial Park in Barren County

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
The local authority is in the process of acquiring 152 acres for the site.

News

Majority Leader McConnell announces bill to help make horseracing safer, fairer, and more transparent

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act and new independent authority will aim to help protect the sport and the over 24,000 Kentucky workers who support it.

News

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams to testify before Congress

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Secretary of State Michael Adams will testify tomorrow before the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee.

Latest News

News

Attorney General Cameron addresses nation Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
Cameron is the first African American independently elected to statewide office in Kentucky and the first Republican elected to the Attorney General’s office since 1948.

News

Secretary of State donates tablets to Lexington High School

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:47 AM CDT
|
By Lauren Hanson
50 Surface Pros delivered to Frederick Douglass High School

News

McConnell agrees to debate to be aired on Gray Television stations across Kentucky

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By WBKO News Staff
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.