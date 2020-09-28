Advertisement

Local political analysts on both sides hope Trump’s tax records don’t steer debate

Political analysts from both sides discuss upcoming debate.
Political analysts from both sides discuss upcoming debate.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A widely anticipated presidential debate is set for Tuesday night following several days after President Trump’s tax returns were released.

COVID-19, civil unrest, health care, the Supreme Court are expected to be among topics many constituents might care most about this election cycle.

Two local experts are hoping Trump’s tax returns don’t lead the debate in the conversations.

“I surely hope that that does not drive the debate," said Dr. Saundra Ardrey, Political Science Professor at WKU. “I’m not sure that many voters care, because it’s old news. And in the midst of all these other issues, we have COVID-19, health care issues, jobs -- survivor type issues that I am really hoping that that doesn’t take over some of those issues that really need to be discussed.”

“I think some of the middle of the road voters-- I don’t think they’re going to be moved by that issue at all. It’s kind of like collusion,” said WKU professor and director, Dr. Joel Turner.

Meanwhile, it’s expected that Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett, and the process of nominating her before the election might be brought up.

“If the senate is the same party as the president then you push it through, if not you wait. I think elections have consequences. Republicans have the advantage and you have to push it through," said Turner.

Hearings for Barrett are expected to begin in a few weeks. A floor vote could take place the week before the election.

