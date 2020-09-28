Advertisement

Man arrested in Glasgow on burglary charges

Paul Cooper, 51, arrested on burglary charges.
Paul Cooper, 51, arrested on burglary charges.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, the Glasgow Police Department was called to Lovers Lane on a burglary complaint.

According to the victim, 51-year-old Paul Coomer had entered an apartment and took items that did not belong to him.

Officers were able to recover a stolen HiSense Television that was located inside of Coomer’s residence.

Paul A. Coomer of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree.

He was taken to the Barren County jail.

