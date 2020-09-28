Advertisement

Med Center Health brings high-tech disinfecting to Southcentral Kentucky Hospitals

Diversey's Moonbeam 3 disinfecting device
Diversey's Moonbeam 3 disinfecting device(Diversey)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 7:47 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health is using a high-tech way to sanitize its rural hospitals here in South Central Kentucky.

It has deployed Diversey’s Moonbeam 3 short-wave ultraviolet light disinfection device.

These devices will be at the Medical Centers in Scottsville, Franklin, Caverna, and Albany.

UV-C can quickly disinfect surfaces inpatient rooms, operating rooms, waiting rooms, and restrooms.

It does not replace the staff sanitizing the facilities but can disinfect the entire room, especially in hard to reach places, in six to twelve minutes.

