Showers and storms to start the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a warm weekend, we have another plunge into the fall weather -- except this time it will get even cooler!

It's important to drive with caution while it rains today as visibility could be reduced with rainfall rates and winds. (WBKO)

A strong cold front from the north and west is moving through the region today and will bring moderate to heavy rainfall at times. This rain will feel cold and will also allow temperatures to drop later in the day. In addition, expect breezy winds with gusts up to 25 mph at times. High temperatures will only be in the late morning in the low 70s for most. Skies will stay mostly cloudy today into tomorrow! Tomorrow could see a stray shower early to the east, but most will be dry! Expect cooler conditions with highs only in the mid 60s!

Wednesday and Thursday will see more sunshine and temperatures rebound back in the mid-to-upper 60s! Another weak cold front will move through to knock temperatures down on Friday to only be in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region and give us partly cloudy skies. The weekend looks relatively dry, but cool with highs only in the mid-to-low 60s with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday, but most will remain dry. The following week looks a little more seasonable with temperatures, but relatively dry once again.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Breezy. High 71. Low. 50. Winds NW at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 66. Low 46. Winds NW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 69. Low 51. Winds W at 12 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 95 (1939, 1911)

Record Low Today: 32 (1889)

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 53

Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

Sunset: 6:33 p.m.

UV Index: 1 (Low) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 55 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Matter: 40)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (3.2)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Moderate

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 81

Yesterday’s Low: 58

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.60 (-1.93″)

Yearly Precip: 45.54″ (+8.45″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

