Advertisement

Soggy To Kick Off The New Week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After quite the dry weekend, we prepare for a front to bring us some shower activity to start off the week. A cold front to the northwest dives in just in time for the morning commute bringing widespread showers and and a few thunderstorms. This rain approaches the I-65 corridor as we approach the morning hours. As it pushes to the east of I-65 we may see one or two strong to severe storms with string winds being the main threat. After the front moves through we are dry for the rest of the week with much cooler air and chilly night time lows creeping near the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH - Rain Is On The Way

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Drying out and warming up to end the week!

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Warming up for the weekend before more fall weather arrives next week!

Weather

Cool and cloudy Friday eve in the Commonwealth!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We have cool and gloomy weather today, but warmer weather arrives in the region for the weekend!

Weather

A few showers possible today as clouds stick around!

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry spell we've had in south-central Kentucky has ended as isolated showers are moving into the region from remnants of Beta.

Latest News

Weather

A comfortable and quiet start to the work week!

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
A nice start to the week before rain returns to the region!

Weather

Sunny And The 70’s

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
More fall weather for the rest of the weekend and it continues into the new week.

Weather

WATCH - More Prime Weather

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Flannels For Friday Night

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
A cool weekend with night lows getting a bit chilly.

Weather

Feeling like fall on this Friday, last weekend of summer!

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The first day of fall isn't until September 22, but we are ahead of schedule in the forecast!

Weather

Flannels, Fire Pits, And Pumpkin Spice Weather

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Our cold front is blazing through with cooler and less humid air