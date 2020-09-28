Soggy To Kick Off The New Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After quite the dry weekend, we prepare for a front to bring us some shower activity to start off the week. A cold front to the northwest dives in just in time for the morning commute bringing widespread showers and and a few thunderstorms. This rain approaches the I-65 corridor as we approach the morning hours. As it pushes to the east of I-65 we may see one or two strong to severe storms with string winds being the main threat. After the front moves through we are dry for the rest of the week with much cooler air and chilly night time lows creeping near the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.

7 Day Forecast (WBKO)

