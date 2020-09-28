Students: Here’s what to do if you get COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Across the country, colleges are constantly battling COVID-19, but as a student, what would you do if you caught it?

“I would probably cry and then call my mom," replies one Western Kentucky University freshman.

“I would tell everybody that I’ve been in contact with and then I would try and go quarantine and then after that, I’ll just return back on campus as normal," says another WKU student.

It is a tough question, but there is a correct answer. The university has a designated COVID-19 hotline where the administration is asking all students to start. The number is 270-745-2019 and is located on WKU’s Healthy on the Hill webpage.

Once a student calls, they will receive step-by-step instructions on what to do next. WKU students who live off-campus should also call if they test positive for COVID-19 because the university can provide them with extra resources.

“If you have questions at all, call the number. if you’ve been told that you’re positive, call the number, if you’re not sure what to do in any given situation related to this, call the number,” says Mike Reagle, Director of Housing and Residence Life at WKU.

Students who test positive are added to the COVID-19 count by the Barren River District Health Department. The department is also responsible for contact tracing.

The students who test positive and live on campus move to a quarantine dorm, or back at home if they choose, and are assigned a helper for meals, homework, and other needs.

“We didn’t, a week before students got here, go you know what? I wonder what we should do if a student gets a test of positive. It’s stuff that we worked on all summer, that we’ve been working on since May," Reagle emphasizes.

WKU students are eligible for rapid tests at Graves Gilbert Clinics, and the university covers what the students' insurance does not.

