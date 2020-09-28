Advertisement

Students: Here’s what to do if you get COVID-19

By Ashton Jones
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Across the country, colleges are constantly battling COVID-19, but as a student, what would you do if you caught it?

“I would probably cry and then call my mom," replies one Western Kentucky University freshman.

“I would tell everybody that I’ve been in contact with and then I would try and go quarantine and then after that, I’ll just return back on campus as normal," says another WKU student.

It is a tough question, but there is a correct answer. The university has a designated COVID-19 hotline where the administration is asking all students to start. The number is 270-745-2019 and is located on WKU’s Healthy on the Hill webpage.

Healthy on the Hill homepage.
Healthy on the Hill homepage.(None)

Once a student calls, they will receive step-by-step instructions on what to do next. WKU students who live off-campus should also call if they test positive for COVID-19 because the university can provide them with extra resources.

“If you have questions at all, call the number. if you’ve been told that you’re positive, call the number, if you’re not sure what to do in any given situation related to this, call the number,” says Mike Reagle, Director of Housing and Residence Life at WKU.

Students who test positive are added to the COVID-19 count by the Barren River District Health Department. The department is also responsible for contact tracing.

The students who test positive and live on campus move to a quarantine dorm, or back at home if they choose, and are assigned a helper for meals, homework, and other needs.

“We didn’t, a week before students got here, go you know what? I wonder what we should do if a student gets a test of positive. It’s stuff that we worked on all summer, that we’ve been working on since May," Reagle emphasizes.

WKU students are eligible for rapid tests at Graves Gilbert Clinics, and the university covers what the students' insurance does not.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Soggy To Kick Off The New Week

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Rain moves in along a cold front Monday with cooler air setting in behind the front.

News

Bikers gather nationwide to support victims of child abuse

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Kentucky has the highest rate of child abuse in the country at 23.5 per 1000 children.

News

Hispanic business owner in Glasgow says her store helps local Hispanics/Latinos

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
"I help customers out with medical visits or legal problems or just pointing them out in the right direction."

News

Bowling Green church holds drive-thru pet blessing

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The church holds the blessing every fall in honor of Saint Francis, a saint who loved animals.

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH - Rain Is On The Way

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Feds Charge Armed Felon Threatening Louisville Police

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“Louisville needs healing and safety for its citizens, not armed felons seeking bids to shoot police,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “Federal law enforcement here will continue to respond as one to swiftly mitigate threats to our city.”

News

COVID Update: Gov. Beshear reports 456 new cases, 3 deaths Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“We know we must do better if we want to continue on the path toward regaining the parts of our lives that have been on hold,” the Governor said. “If we want to protect each other and our economy, if we want to get our kids back to school, the message is clear for Team Kentucky: Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands regularly and avoid crowds.”

News

Metcalfe County Schools Moves to All “At Home” Instruction for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Metcalfe County Schools released the following statement Sunday about transiting to instruction all “At Home" while contact tracing and preventing spread of COVID-19 after staff members at the district tested positive for the virus.

News

Boys to Law Enforcement Day

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run

Updated: 11 hours ago