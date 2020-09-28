WATCH - Crisp, Cool Days Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front has cleared the area, turning winds around to the northwest and ushering in cooler air! Rain heads out of our eastern sections this evening, with the overnight looking dry. Another reinforcing shot of cool air arrives Tuesday with just a slight chance for a light shower.

Skies clear Tuesday night, setting us up for more abundant sunshine Wednesday. Mid-week comes with breezy, warmer conditions ahead of yet another shot of cooler air arriving Thursday. This front comes through dry, but it will send down the coolest air we’ve felt so far in this young Fall season! Highs late week tumble into the low 60s with overnight lows as chilly as the upper 30s in spots Saturday morning! Expect some slow moderation in temperatures this weekend, with only a slim chance for a shower Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Light Shower. High 66, Low 46, winds NW-6

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer. High: 72, Low 51, winds SW-17

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High 68, Low 40, winds W-11

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 70

Monday’s Low: 59

Normal High: 78

Normal Low: 53

Record High: 95 (1939)

Record Low: 32 (1889)

Today’s Precip: 0.27″

Monthly Precip: 1.87″ (-3.67″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+8.58″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 6:33 p.m.

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Count: 40)

Pollen: Low (3.2 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Mod

