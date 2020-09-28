You can relieve work-from-home stress with things around the house

(CNN) - From computing in a small space to working at a dining room table, working from home isn’t always easy on the body.

Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour says common household items can be used to help ease the stress.

“First, you’ll use a tennis ball up against the wall and massage the lower back. Go right up and down along the sides of the spine, bend the knees and then stand up to get both sides of the spine,” she says. “Also, work the glutes because often times tight glutes can cause low back pain.”

Next, you don’t need a Pilates ball to help your abs. A pillow will do the trick.

“Place in between your inner thighs, squeeze the inner thighs with the pillow and pull the abs in,” Mansour says. “Repeat this 10 times.”

And to do a yoga pose, you don’t need a mat, just a table.

Mansour says one way to stretch your lower back and the backs of your legs is to bend at the waist and reach out to a tabletop, putting your body at a 90-degree angle.

She says these are a few ways to stay loose when you’ve got those work-from-home body woes.

