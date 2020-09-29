Cooler with stray showers possible today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy and cool start to the week, the temps drop some but the moisture is limited!

Overall today will be decent with stray showers possible with mostly cloudy skies. (WBKO)

Behind the cold front that moved through yesterday, skies cleared out and allowed for some areas of patchy dense fog to develop. That will lift off this morning as skies will quickly turn partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower could develop mainly east of I-65 today, though if they develop they will be light but cool showers.

On Wednesday, things will get breezy and warm as temperatures push up into the low-to-mid 70s with sunshine. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. More sunshine is expected on Thursday with temps slightly cooler with calmer winds. Then things get really cool on Friday as highs will only be in the low 60s! Things will stay chilly through Saturday and Saturday morning will have lows in the 30s!! By early next week, temps will be back up in the mid-to-upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 66. Low 46. Winds NW at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 74. Low 51. Winds SW at 17 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70. Low 42. Winds W at 11 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 98 (1953)

Record Low Today: 31 (1888)

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 53

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 6:31 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 9 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (3.1)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 70

Yesterday’s Low: 51

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.27″

Monthly Precip: 1.87″ (-1.80″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+8.58″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.