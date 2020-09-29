Advertisement

Debate preview: Local analysts discuss what is expected to be a ‘contentious’ debate

Biden vs Trump in debate
Biden vs Trump in debate(AP)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The first presidential debate is set for Tuesday night. Local political analysts on both sides and they talk about what they expect from tonight.

“Traditionally, the first debate is when the campaign has really started historically speaking,” said WKU Political Science Professor and Director, Dr. Joel Turner.

“It’s very charged, it’s very polarizing," said Dr. Saundra Ardrey, Political Science Professor at WKU about this election.

Along with civil unrest, the supreme court, and healthcare, COVID-19 is anticipated to be one discussed widely.

“He’ll blame Trump, Trump will blame the Chinese and Trump will blame liberal governors,” said Dr. Turner.

“I think it comes down to how have you been personally impacted by this COVID virus,” said Dr. Ardrey.

Both Ardrey and Turner agree that while many will tune into the debate, it will be most impactful for those undecided voters.

“Some of the national polls have said, ‘we’re only talking to 3-5% of the folks who are undecided.’ At this point last time in 2016 I think maybe 8-10 percent which was more significant. But here we’re talking about 3-5 percent undecided voters," said Dr. Ardrey.

She adds that certain issues this contentious election cycle has not only brought out young people in ten folds, and also highlighted strength on Biden’s side.

“These issues like the Ginsburg issue, the Breonna Taylor that may solidify his base and electrify them,” said Dr. Ardrey.

Dr. Turner on the other hand says Trump has a strong base, silent majority or not.

"That’s what made polling so difficult last time, so I guess it raises two questions -- one how successfully can Trump tap into those undecided voters, because if they haven’t made up their mind against him yet he’s got a pretty decent shot as the incumbent to convince them. And then secondly how solid is that Biden support.”

When asked about the political atmosphere of this election cycle, 13 News Reporter Kelly Dean asked if this was the worst they’ve seen in their lifetime.

“While I was only a child during the 60;s- that was a very tumultuous time also," said Dr. Ardrey who marched and protested as a child for civil rights. “We’ve had a very contentious last four years and so I don’t think we should have expected anything different.”

“A Trump win unless it’s just convincing for some reason that we don’t see will be contested," said Dr. Turner.

The debate is tonight, Tuesday at 7 p.m. central on WBKO-ABC.

