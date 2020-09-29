Advertisement

Gators claim Region 3 title, Wildcat Chase Wilson wins individual

Southern Kentucky Shootout at CrossWinds Golf Course 8-4-20
Southern Kentucky Shootout at CrossWinds Golf Course 8-4-20(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Region 3 Championship for boys’ golf took place Monday at Crosswinds Golf Course. The Greenwood Gators took home the team title with a score of 307.

Jacob Lang, Nathan Oliver, Mason Williams, and Jaxon Moss finished in the top 10 for the Gators.

As for the individual championship, it came down to a playoff between Franklin-Simpson’s Chase Wilson and Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber. Wilson would win the playoff and take home the championship.

Next up will be the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA State Golf Tournament at Bowling Green County Club on October 5.

Individual State Qualifiers:

Greenwood

Jacob Lang

Nathan Oliver

Mason Williams

Jaxon Moss

Franklin-Simpson

Chase Wilson

Dalton Fiveash

Bowling Green

Charlie Reber

Monroe County

Trevor Isenberg

South Warren

Chase Hodges

Warren East

Dalton Hogan

Barren County

Jameson Corbin

Click here for the full results from the Region 3 Championship.

