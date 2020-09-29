Gators claim Region 3 title, Wildcat Chase Wilson wins individual
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Region 3 Championship for boys’ golf took place Monday at Crosswinds Golf Course. The Greenwood Gators took home the team title with a score of 307.
Jacob Lang, Nathan Oliver, Mason Williams, and Jaxon Moss finished in the top 10 for the Gators.
As for the individual championship, it came down to a playoff between Franklin-Simpson’s Chase Wilson and Bowling Green’s Charlie Reber. Wilson would win the playoff and take home the championship.
Next up will be the Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA State Golf Tournament at Bowling Green County Club on October 5.
Individual State Qualifiers:
Greenwood
Jacob Lang
Nathan Oliver
Mason Williams
Jaxon Moss
Franklin-Simpson
Chase Wilson
Dalton Fiveash
Bowling Green
Charlie Reber
Monroe County
Trevor Isenberg
South Warren
Chase Hodges
Warren East
Dalton Hogan
Barren County
Jameson Corbin
Click here for the full results from the Region 3 Championship.
