Health department hosts drive-thru flu shots in surrounding counties

Drive-Thru Flu Shots in Glasgow
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Experts say getting a flu shot this season is more important than ever.

“It’s especially important this year to get the flu vaccine because you want to make sure to stay out of the hospitals and stay away from the doctors office as much as you can-- just to keep the burden away from them and hopefully to keep yourself and your family a little bit healthier,” said Chip Kraus, Public Health Services Coordinator for Barren River District Health Department.

The Barren River District Health Department is hosting drive-through flu vaccines in some of their 10 district counties.

The health department held one in Barren County at Jackie Browning Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“We want to make sure everybody has the opportunity to get the flu shot. A lot of people are concerned about other diseases that are going around, but we do want to remind people that the flu is still out there and make sure that they can get as protected as they possibly can because you definitely don’t want to end up with the flu and COVID,” said Kraus.

The following drive-thru clinics are scheduled for the near future:

Hart Co.: Oct 13th, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Logan Co.: Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Simpson Co.: Oct 20, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Butler Co.: Oct. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Metcalfe Co.: Oct. 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Edmonson Co.: Oct 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

