Indian Hills Country Club ‘breaks ground’ for new clubhouse nine months after fire

By Katey Cook
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It has been a long time coming for members of Indian Hills Country Club. In December of 2019, its club house was destroyed because of an accidental fire.

“We’re just tickled to death that this is finally getting off the ground it’s been a long nine months!” John Sivley, who is a member of the country club, said."

On Monday, several people, including the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, came together for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new clubhouse. One of the chairmen of the project committee said they have worked since last December to plan and design the new facility.

“For Indian Hills this is nine months of planning, hard work and anticipation, but mostly it’s the beginning of a new generation here at Indian Hills,” Tony Scenna said. He is the co-chairman of the project committee.

If you want to see what the new country club will look like, they have drawings of it near the pool at the Country Club. It will be smaller than the old club house, and not so much a place for large events anymore.

Caption

“Everything in it is going to be brand new, and I think everybody is going to be excited about that. New exercise equipment in our exercise facility, firepits and porches off the back to relax on,” Scenna explained.

Members have reflected on the club house that burned down over the last nine months. The country club made a temporary club house for members to use, and opened a small sandwich shop in the pool house.

“This is really giving us the opportunity to to correct any of the errors or the miscalculations of the last building. We’ve all been in there for the last 14 years, so just certain things you wish you would have done differently,” Sivley said.

Scenna said he hopes the new building is complete around this time next year, close to the second anniversary of the fire. However, an official time was not announced.

