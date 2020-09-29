Justin Denihan sentenced to life in prison for murder of Kelly Hackett

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a virtual court appearance on Tuesday, Justin Denihan was sentenced to life in prison.

Denihan was convicted in the death of Kelly Hackett on charges of murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Back in 2017, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department said during questioning, Denihan admitted killing Hackett and placing her body in a storage tote.

Almost two weeks ago Denihan was recommended a life sentence by a jury.

His tampering with evidence charge will run concurrently to his life sentence.

Denihan now awaits his transfer to prison.

