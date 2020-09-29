Advertisement

Justin Denihan sentenced to life in prison for murder of Kelly Hackett

Justin Denihan receives life sentence in death of Kelly Hackett
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In a virtual court appearance on Tuesday, Justin Denihan was sentenced to life in prison.

Denihan was convicted in the death of Kelly Hackett on charges of murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

Back in 2017, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department said during questioning, Denihan admitted killing Hackett and placing her body in a storage tote.

Almost two weeks ago Denihan was recommended a life sentence by a jury.

His tampering with evidence charge will run concurrently to his life sentence.

Denihan now awaits his transfer to prison.

