Kentucky lawmakers preview first presidential debate

By Kyle Midura
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The presidential candidates are preparing zingers and studying their competition as they prepare to go toe-to-toe.

The eyes of Capitol Hill and the nation will be on Cleveland tonight. That’s where President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off in their first debate at 9 p.m. Eastern Time.

They’ll tackle questions dealing with their records, the Supreme Court, coronavirus, the economy, race and violence, and election integrity.

I chatted with members of Kentucky’s Republican congressional delegation to get a sense of what they’ll be watching for.

“You want to see, are people good on their feet or not, and I think it will be an interesting debate,” said Rep. Brett Gutrie (R-KY).

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said, “The president has a record to run on, and I have no idea what Joe Biden’s going to run on, but I’m going to watch the debate and see what he has to say.”

And Rep. Hal Rogers (R-KY) told us, 'I don’t think the debate will change many votes, I think Trump will win it handily."

Absentee ballots are already being shipped out to voters across Kentucky. And beginning Oct. 13th, early in-person voting will begin.

The highest profile race in state pits Republican Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath. They’re scheduled to debate each other Oct. 12th.

