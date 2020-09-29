Kentucky State Police conducting death investigation in Caldwell County

PRINCETON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police in Madisonville are conducting a death investigation per a request by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

According to KSP detectives, when they arrived on the scene, they found Princeton police officers trying to make contact with Matthew Edward Stevenson at a home on Bell Street, in reference to multiple warrants issued for his arrest.

Police said while at the home on Bell Street, officers saw Stevenson crossing a farm field on foot. Officers with the Princeton Police Department and Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department then established a perimeter. Shortly after, Stevenson was located in an abandoned house trailer on a farm off Grooms Lane.

During what police called negotiations, officers heard a single gunshot. After investigating, officers discovered Stevenson had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They tried performing life-saving measures.

Stevenson was pronounced dead by the Caldwell County Coroner’s Office.

