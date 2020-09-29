Advertisement

Local NAACP weighs in on voting and the general election

Election 2020
Election 2020(AP)
By Ana Medina
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The general election is five weeks away and many organizations have tried to get more people registered to vote.

But with the current social justice issues, we asked the local NAACP if they have seen a trend in people becoming more outspoken and more vocal about their thoughts regarding the presidential election.

Ryan Dearbone says that if situations like Breonna Taylor’s, George Floyd’s, or even Ahmaud Arbery’s had not happened, certain pressure would not be put on a political candidate to answer questions regarding social justice, but now people are becoming more engaged and want to know what political candidates have to say or what plans do they have.

“But we need to know that you have thought about this that there is something in what you plan to do as a politician to unite the community not divide it, to create protocols to make sure that every citizen, not just a few, feels safe. I think that’s what’s creating a lot more people wanting to vote and get into the process. They want to make sure whoever they put in office is going to work for the greater good for everyone and make sure that everyone in the community feels safe, feels accounted for and feels like their voice actually matters.” -- Ryan Dearbone, NAACP, President/Communication, Press & Publicity

For information on the NAACP and their efforts to help people register to vote click here

