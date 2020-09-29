Local schools returning to hybrid in person classes, parents asked to report cases of COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As of September 28, the state of Kentucky has asked parents and guardians to report to their child’s school within 24 hours if their child tests positive for COVID- 19.

After beginning their in-person hybrid schedule Monday, the superintendent of Edmonson County Schools said that parents need to contact the school immediately if their child tests positive so the school can begin contact tracing.

“We know that we are eventually going to get a report from the health department, but if a parent were to take their child to their health care provider and get a positive test result, they need to call us immediately and let us know so that we can start taking steps with contact tracing to let anyone that might be exposed over the last couple of days when they might’ve been contagious, to let them know so we can hopefully keep this as contained as possible,” said Brian Alexander, Edmonson County Schools Superintendent.

Franklin-Simpson County Schools are still on a virtual schedule until fall break when they will transition into a hybrid in-person schedule. The superintendent said that at each school there will be a contact person for parents to call to report cases of COVID-19, and those cases will then be reported to the district.

“We have an internal system where we report all of the positive COVID tests and any quarantines that we have, and then those are sent to the district level and then we have someone here in the central office that reports that to the state every day,” said Tim Schlosser, Franklin-Simpson County Schools Superintendent

Superintendent Schlosser said that around 75 percent of students will be returning for hybrid in-person classes.

“When we come back from fall break on October the 12th, that will be our first day of in-person classes. We just have our students divided. 'A' through 'J' is Monday and Wednesday and we call those blue days, and through 'Z' is on Tuesday’s and Thursdays which we will call our white days, and Friday’s are virtual. So we will be getting our kids back in person two days a week, and then they will have three days a week of virtual learning. It is just an opportunity for us to be able to bring our kids back in the building, and I also think it will give us an opportunity to be able to manage the number of kids in the building,” added Schlosser.

Edmonson County Schools Superintendent Brian Alexander added that they ask parents to please be patient with their child’s school districts.

“We are having new experiences as a school district. We are all trying really hard to have the best educational experience that we can for your child and keep them safe. As well as having some patience, work with us and we will do the very best we can,” added Alexander.

