Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff Ricki Allen has died

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Sheriff of Muhlenberg County, Ricki Allen, has passed away.

A source close to the Sheriff’s Office confirms the death to 14 News.

We are working to find out more information

Allen has been Sheriff since January 2019.

According to his campaign Facebook page, he had nearly 30 years in law enforcement, including time as a Kentucky State Police Trooper.

Muhlenberg County 911 has posted a blue line with Allen’s badge number.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.