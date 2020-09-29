Advertisement

Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff Ricki Allen has died

Ricki Allen
Ricki Allen(Ricki Allen for Sheriff Facebook page)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Sheriff of Muhlenberg County, Ricki Allen, has passed away.

A source close to the Sheriff’s Office confirms the death to 14 News.

We are working to find out more information

Allen has been Sheriff since January 2019.

According to his campaign Facebook page, he had nearly 30 years in law enforcement, including time as a Kentucky State Police Trooper.

Muhlenberg County 911 has posted a blue line with Allen’s badge number.

Posted by Muhlenberg County 911 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

