Advertisement

Voting in Edmonson & Allen County

Counties across the state are preparing for election day.
Counties across the state are preparing for election day.(kaley skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the election of 2020 just around the corner many are still not only deciding which way they will vote but how. Counties across the state are preparing for election day.

This year there are several ways to vote.

In Edmonson County from now until October 9, you can go to govoteky.com to request an absentee ballot.

Starting October 13 you can go to the courthouse in Edmonson County and vote early, in-person through November 2.

If you have not voted by November 3, Election day you will need to go to your voting location just like you have in previous years.

Edmonson county also will be offering one central location you can vote at.

“Most counties will have supercenters set up. Edmonson county will have one location for that, that is a place where anyone in the county can come vote at that location and that will be here at our location on election day,” Kevin Alexander, County Clerk.

In Allen County the same dates and deadlines apply, however when it comes to in-person voting things will look different. Voters in Allen County will be able to vote at 7 different locations instead of the 13 they normally have.

“We typically have 13 precincts across the county, but because while we have had a little bit of an influx for people to volunteer to be precinct workers we still in order to effectively staff the voting center we are just going to minimize that to seven locations,” Elane Williams, County Clerk.

Those locations will be posted on their website.

Both County Clerks remind everyone that the last day to register to vote is October 5.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health department hosts drive-thru flu shots in surrounding counties

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Experts say getting a flu shot this season it is more important than ever.

News

Local schools returning to hybrid in person classes, parents asked to report cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
As of September 28, the state of Kentucky has asked parents and guardians to report if their child tests positive for COVID- 19 to their child’s school within 24 hours.

News

Local NAACP weighs in on voting and the general election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
But with the current social justice issues, we asked the local NAACP if they have seen a trend in people becoming more outspoken and more vocal about their thoughts regarding the presidential election.

News

Justin Denihan sentenced to life in prison for murder of Kelly Hackett

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
On Tuesday, Justin Denihan was virtually sentenced to life in prison.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Tuesday afternoon on Kentucky’s battle with COVID-19.

News

Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff Ricki Allen has died

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Sheriff of Muhlenberg County, Ricki Allen, has passed away.

News

NMRA All-Ford World Finals

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

Cooler with stray showers possible today

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Things are cool today before warming up by the middle of the week!

News

Good News: Lawyer finds local art

Updated: 10 hours ago
Good News

Good News

Good News Pet Blessing

Updated: 10 hours ago
Good News