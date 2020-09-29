Voting in Edmonson & Allen County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the election of 2020 just around the corner many are still not only deciding which way they will vote but how. Counties across the state are preparing for election day.

This year there are several ways to vote.

In Edmonson County from now until October 9, you can go to govoteky.com to request an absentee ballot.

Starting October 13 you can go to the courthouse in Edmonson County and vote early, in-person through November 2.

If you have not voted by November 3, Election day you will need to go to your voting location just like you have in previous years.

Edmonson county also will be offering one central location you can vote at.

“Most counties will have supercenters set up. Edmonson county will have one location for that, that is a place where anyone in the county can come vote at that location and that will be here at our location on election day,” Kevin Alexander, County Clerk.

In Allen County the same dates and deadlines apply, however when it comes to in-person voting things will look different. Voters in Allen County will be able to vote at 7 different locations instead of the 13 they normally have.

“We typically have 13 precincts across the county, but because while we have had a little bit of an influx for people to volunteer to be precinct workers we still in order to effectively staff the voting center we are just going to minimize that to seven locations,” Elane Williams, County Clerk.

Those locations will be posted on their website.

Both County Clerks remind everyone that the last day to register to vote is October 5.

