WATCH - A Windy. Warmer Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Upper-air energy helped trigger some showers and even a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. This disturbance also served to reinforce the cooler air. Wednesday looks quite a bit warmer before more chilly changes invade, though.

With lots of sunshine and a breezy southwest wind, temps will climb to near seasonal levels Wednesday afternoon (mid to upper 70s). The warmup will be short-lived, though. Another cold front slides through late Wednesday evening, taking high temps down to near 70 Thursday. This front should come through dry, and the rest of our week looks that way, too. The motherlode of the coolest air arrives Thursday night into Friday. Afternoon readings will only rise into the low 60s Friday, with lows Friday night possibly dipping into the upper 30s for the first time since May! A slow warming trend happens this weekend into early next week, with our next decent shot at rain showing up Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer. High: 76, Low 51, winds SW-17

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High 70, Low 42, winds W-11

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High 62, Low 39, winds NW-7

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 68

Tuesday’s Low: 48

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 98 (1953)

Record Low: 31 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.87″ (-3.67″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+8.45″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 6:31 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 9 / Small Particulate Count: 21)

Pollen: Low (3.1 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

