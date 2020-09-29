Advertisement

WATCH - A Windy. Warmer Wednesday!

Surging into the 70s Before Another Cool-down
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Upper-air energy helped trigger some showers and even a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. This disturbance also served to reinforce the cooler air. Wednesday looks quite a bit warmer before more chilly changes invade, though.

With lots of sunshine and a breezy southwest wind, temps will climb to near seasonal levels Wednesday afternoon (mid to upper 70s). The warmup will be short-lived, though. Another cold front slides through late Wednesday evening, taking high temps down to near 70 Thursday. This front should come through dry, and the rest of our week looks that way, too. The motherlode of the coolest air arrives Thursday night into Friday. Afternoon readings will only rise into the low 60s Friday, with lows Friday night possibly dipping into the upper 30s for the first time since May! A slow warming trend happens this weekend into early next week, with our next decent shot at rain showing up Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer. High: 76, Low 51, winds SW-17

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High 70, Low 42, winds W-11

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High 62, Low 39, winds NW-7

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Tuesday’s High: 68

Tuesday’s Low: 48

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 98 (1953)

Record Low: 31 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.87″ (-3.67″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+8.45″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 6:31 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 9 / Small Particulate Count: 21)

Pollen: Low (3.1 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Cooler with stray showers possible today

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Things are cool today before warming up by the middle of the week!

Forecast

WATCH - Crisp, Cool Days Ahead

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Two shots of cool, Fall air for the week ahead!

Weather

Showers and storms to start the work week!

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking a cold front that will bring with it moderate to heavy rain, breezy winds and cooler conditions!!

Weather

Soggy To Kick Off The New Week

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Rain moves in along a cold front Monday with cooler air setting in behind the front.

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH - Rain Is On The Way

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Forecast

WATCH - Warmth for the Weekend, then Cool Changes!

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Mainly dry for the weekend

Weather

Drying out and warming up to end the week!

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Warming up for the weekend before more fall weather arrives next week!

Forecast

WATCH - Warming into the Weekend

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Readings climb into the 80s with brighter skies this weekend

Weather

Cool and cloudy Friday eve in the Commonwealth!

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:38 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We have cool and gloomy weather today, but warmer weather arrives in the region for the weekend!

Forecast

WATCH - Showers Continue into Thursday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Temperatures warming into the weekend.