Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports second-highest daily total of COVID-19 cases

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Tuesday afternoon on Kentucky’s battle with COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear announced the second highest total number of cases for a single day since March at 1,018. The new cases bring the total to 67,856.

The Governor reported eight deaths raising the death toll to 1,170.

Watch below.

Posted by WBKO Television on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

