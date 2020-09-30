Advertisement

21st annual Great Teddy Bear Run October 10-17, 2020

The annual April event had to be postponed due to Covid-19.
The annual April event had to be postponed due to Covid-19.(Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The week of October 10-17 The Barren River Child Advocacy Center invites motorcyclists to go on individual and group rides to raise awareness about child sexual abuse. The non-profits annual April event had to be postponed due to Covid-19 and while they still are not able to gather in large groups, they’re offering bear drop-off locations across town throughout the week and at Harley-Davidson on October 17th.

To participate: Register here: https://give.classy.org/GTBR2020 and follow the instructions to sign up for a drop off time if you plan to come out to Harley-Davidson on October 17th.

If you are unable to ride on October 17th, they invite you to ride during the week of October 10-17th Then, drop your Teddy Bear off at one of these locations:

Harley-Davidson Bowling Green Chaney’s Dairy Barn Lost River Cave National Corvette Museum

Merchandise designed specifically for the 21st Annual Great Teddy Bear Run is available here: https://geraldapparel.com/great_teddy_bear_run/shop/home

You must order by Monday, October 5th and you may have your order shipped or pick up at HarleySaturday, Davidson on October 17th.

They invite all motorcyclists to take a ride with a Teddy Bear to make a difference. Unfortunately, experts predict there will be an increase in child abuse during this time and we are seeing more kids who are experiencing severe cases of child abuse at the Center. Making a donation now will help them continue serving those children enduring abuse during this time.

You can call (877) 597-2331/(877) KYSAFE1 to report child abuse. You may also make a report of non-emergent child abuse online at https://prd.webapps.chfs.ky.gov/reportabuse/home.aspx

Learn more about reporting here: https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dcbs/dpp/cpb/Pages/default.aspx

Visit www.bracac.org to learn more about the Barren River Child Advocacy Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bowling Green Chamber Partners with United Way of Southern Kentucky to Enhance Recovery

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Bowling Green business community and area nonprofits are working hand in hand to ensure that the Bowling Green community has the tools, resources, and support they need to fully recover from the effects of the pandemic.

News

Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Weather

A breezy and warm Wednesday in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Don't forget the chap stick before going outside as the winds will be gusty with the sunshine and warm conditions!

News

WATCH - Breezy and warm for the middle of the week!

Updated: 10 hours ago
Breezy and warm today but chilly by the end of the week!

Latest News

News

Kentucky Speedway says it’s off of NASCAR schedule

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kentucky Speedway has lost its spot on the NASCAR schedule.

Lawyer reunites 62-year-old artwork with owners

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Bowling Green lawyer finds student artwork from 1958 in office building, finds owners

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
His office building used to be home to an old Warren County Board of Education building.

News

Debate preview: Local analysts discuss what is expected to be a ‘contentious’ debate

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Local political analysts on both sides and they talk about what they expect from tonight.

News

Health department hosts drive-thru flu shots in surrounding counties

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Experts say getting a flu shot this season it is more important than ever.

News

Local schools returning to hybrid in person classes, parents asked to report cases of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Allison Baker
As of September 28, the state of Kentucky has asked parents and guardians to report if their child tests positive for COVID- 19 to their child’s school within 24 hours.