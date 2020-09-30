21st annual Great Teddy Bear Run October 10-17, 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The week of October 10-17 The Barren River Child Advocacy Center invites motorcyclists to go on individual and group rides to raise awareness about child sexual abuse. The non-profits annual April event had to be postponed due to Covid-19 and while they still are not able to gather in large groups, they’re offering bear drop-off locations across town throughout the week and at Harley-Davidson on October 17th.

To participate: Register here: https://give.classy.org/GTBR2020 and follow the instructions to sign up for a drop off time if you plan to come out to Harley-Davidson on October 17th.

If you are unable to ride on October 17th, they invite you to ride during the week of October 10-17th Then, drop your Teddy Bear off at one of these locations:

Harley-Davidson Bowling Green Chaney’s Dairy Barn Lost River Cave National Corvette Museum

Merchandise designed specifically for the 21st Annual Great Teddy Bear Run is available here: https://geraldapparel.com/great_teddy_bear_run/shop/home

You must order by Monday, October 5th and you may have your order shipped or pick up at HarleySaturday, Davidson on October 17th.

They invite all motorcyclists to take a ride with a Teddy Bear to make a difference. Unfortunately, experts predict there will be an increase in child abuse during this time and we are seeing more kids who are experiencing severe cases of child abuse at the Center. Making a donation now will help them continue serving those children enduring abuse during this time.

You can call (877) 597-2331/(877) KYSAFE1 to report child abuse. You may also make a report of non-emergent child abuse online at https://prd.webapps.chfs.ky.gov/reportabuse/home.aspx

Learn more about reporting here: https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dcbs/dpp/cpb/Pages/default.aspx

Visit www.bracac.org to learn more about the Barren River Child Advocacy Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.