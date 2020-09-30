Advertisement

A breezy and warm Wednesday in south-central Kentucky!

Abundant sunshine is in store for most of this week with the near-average temperatures!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a few showers moved through on Tuesday, things are looking to dry out and warm up as we head closer towards the weekend!

Wind gusts today could reach 30 mph, which may cause your trash can to tumble towards your neighbor's yard!
Today we have some decent southwest winds and sunny skies; which when coupled together will really push temperatures near average for this time of the year into the mid 70s for many! Wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon, so if you have any fall decorations outside you may want to secure those before the wind picks up!

A weak cold front slides through late Wednesday evening, which will make high temps slightly cooler to near 70 on Thursday. This front should come through dry, and the rest of our week looks that way, too. The coolest air arrives Thursday night into Friday as low temperatures will fall in the low 40s and upper 30s!! Frost is certainly not out of the question for rural spots, but we’ll keep you posted on those chances as we get closer! Afternoon readings will only rise into the low 60s Friday -- great for some high school football! A slow warming trend happens this weekend into early next week, with our next decent shot at rain showing up Sunday and early Monday. Beyond the 7 day forecast, things look to warm back up to near average along with dry conditions; so expect highs in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds for the first week of October! We’ll keep you posted on this too if anything changes!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 76. Low 51. Winds SW at 19 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70. Low 42. Winds W at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly. High 62. Low 39. Winds NW at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 97 (2019)

Record Low Today: 33 (1949)

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 52

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 6:30 p.m.

UV Index: 6 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 30 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (3.0)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 68

Yesterday’s Low: 48

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.87″ (-1.93″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+8.45″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

