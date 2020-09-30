Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Dunham’s Sports Theft

Police looking for 3 men and 2 women who stole $7,000 in merchandise
By Gene Birk
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that took place on September 15, 2020 at Dunham’s Sports in Greenwood Mall. Police say a store employee told them three men and two women entered the store and grabbed up a bunch of clothes.

This employee told others what they did, then watched the five run out of the store, carrying the clothes in their arms. The employee said over $2,400 worth of merchandise was dropped and recovered as they exited, but it’s estimated the individuals got away with over $7,000 worth of merchandise

The employee said the alleged thieves got into two cars that were parked just outside the Dunham’s door.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Hereto go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID.

You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

