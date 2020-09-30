Crime Stoppers: Dunham’s Sports Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that took place on September 15, 2020 at Dunham’s Sports in Greenwood Mall. Police say a store employee told them three men and two women entered the store and grabbed up a bunch of clothes.

This employee told others what they did, then watched the five run out of the store, carrying the clothes in their arms. The employee said over $2,400 worth of merchandise was dropped and recovered as they exited, but it’s estimated the individuals got away with over $7,000 worth of merchandise

The employee said the alleged thieves got into two cars that were parked just outside the Dunham’s door.

