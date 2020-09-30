Election 2020: What you need to know about voting in Barren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election day is just less than one month away, and in Barren County there are three different ways you can vote. Because of COVID-19, the state is trying to avoid crowds at polling locations, so they have provided multiple options for voting this election.

1. Request an absentee ballot (vote-by-mail)

Voters in Kentucky have until October ninth to request an absentee ballot. You can click here to request a ballot be sent to your home. It will come with a pre-paid postage to easily send it back.

“If you have requested a ballot be sent to you we have those requests and are processing them as quickly as we can,” Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell said.

If you do not want to mail your ballot back after it has been sent you to, there is a drop box located outside of the clerk’s office that you can safely place it in.

“We’ve already mailed out over 1,000 ballots already,” Birdwell said. She emphasized that the drop box is very secure and will be under a 24-hour surveillance. You have up until election day to get your absentee ballot postmarked for it to count.

2. Vote early and in-person at County Clerk’s Office

Voters will have three weeks of early voting in Kentucky starting on October 13th. In Barren County, this will be available at the Clerk’s office.

“We’re really excited about that opportunity,” Birdwell said. “That is three whole weeks of in-person voting. No appointment is necessary just come in!”

Anyone living in the county can go to the Barren County Clerk’s Office to vote early and in-person from October 13-November 2. You just have to bring a photo ID. The office will be open to voters on Monday from 8 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

3. Vote in-person on election day

Three voting supercenters, that anyone can vote at, will be open on election day in Barren County.

“Election day is going to be big here in Barren County I really feel that,” Birdwell said. “The state is predicting a 70% voter turnout, and I think we’ll probably get very close to those numbers.”

The three voting supercenters are located at the Barren County High School Gym, Cave City Convention Center and Austin Volunteer Fire Department. They will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on voting in Barren County, you can visit the County Clerk’s Facebook page.

The deadline to register to vote is October 5. You can click here to register to vote.

