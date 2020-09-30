Advertisement

Gray parrots separated at zoo after swearing a blue streak

Five parrots - Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie - joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language.
Five parrots - Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie - joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language.(Source: Lincolnshire Wildlife Park via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - A British zoo has had to separate five foul-mouthed parrots who keepers say were encouraging each other to swear.

Billy, Eric, Tyson, Jade and Elsie joined Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre’s colony of 200 gray parrots in August, and soon revealed a penchant for blue language.

“We are quite used to parrots swearing, but we’ve never had five at the same time,” said the zoo’s chief executive, Steve Nichols. “Most parrots clam up outside, but for some reason these five relish it.”

Nichols said no visitors had complained about the parrots, and most found the situation funny.

“When a parrot tells tells you to ‘f-— off’ it amuses people very highly,” he said Tuesday. “It’s brought a big smile to a really hard year.”

Nichols said the parrots have been separated to save children’s ears. They were moved to different areas of the park so they don’t “set each other off,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Between COVID and wildfires, Calif. wineries suffer huge economic hit

Updated: moments ago
|
The Glass Fire in Napa County is having a profound impact on local wineries and those who depend on the visitors they attract.

National

All safe after military jet clips fighter jet in mid-air

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
The crash reportedly caused an explosion and sent black smoke billowing into the airs, but no injuries were reported.

Coronavirus

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

National

Woman denies attempted kidnapping of Joe Montana’s grandchild

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The suspect is charged with felony counts of attempted kidnapping and burglary. She could get eight years in prison if convicted as charged.

Latest News

National

Trump, Biden clash in 1st presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The first presidential debate of the 2020 election saw fireworks and drama as both candidates, at times, lobbied personal attacks at each other.

National

Biden refers to Trump as 'clown' in 1st presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
During the debate, there were heated clashes over the Trump's handling of the pandemic, the integrity of the election results and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

National

Manager: Singer-songwriter Mac Davis dead at 78

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCBD Staff
Davis found success as a songwriter, writing songs for stars like Elvis Presley, Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, in addition to roles on television, film and on the stage.

National

NBA YoungBoy ‘not guilty,’ attorneys say, following arrest of 16 on drug, gun charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
Police say a total of 16 people were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 28.

National

Marine jet crashes after mid-air collision in California

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The cause of the crash is under investigation. It wasn't immediately clear whether the planes were on a routine mission or a training exercise.

National

2 dead, 1 hurt in Oregon hostage incident; suspect also killed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The sheriff's office says no deputies were hurt and there's no reason to believe there's further danger to the community.