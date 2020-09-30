Advertisement

Kentucky fall wildfire hazard season starts Thursday

This year, 278 wildland fires have burned more than 3,700 acres in Kentucky.
This year, 278 wildland fires have burned more than 3,700 acres in Kentucky.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s fall wildfire hazard season begins Thursday, and officials have announced outdoor burning restrictions. Gov. Andy Beshear said predictions are for a worse than average fire season. He says everyone should be vigilant outdoors and abide by burning restrictions. Beshear’s office says restrictions in effect each year from Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 and Feb. 15 to April 30 prohibit burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. local time if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or fields containing dry grass or other flammable materials. This year, 278 wildland fires have burned more than 3,700 acres in Kentucky.

