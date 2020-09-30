Advertisement

Kentucky Speedway says it’s off of NASCAR schedule

Kentucky Speedway
Kentucky Speedway(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Speedway has lost its spot on NASCAR’s schedule. The racetrack made the announcement Tuesday night ahead of NASCAR’s announcement of venues and dates for next year. Kentucky held its first Cup Series race in 2011 and has hosted a tripleheader in recent years with races in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series. Its last NASCAR race was this past July. The 1.5-mile track opened in 2000.

