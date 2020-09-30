Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul says Breonna Taylor grand jury recording shouldn’t be released

Breonna Taylor grand jury recording.
Breonna Taylor grand jury recording.(AP)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As an advocate for criminal justice reform, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) says he has stayed in the middle on the details surrounding the case. He adds that from the beginning he’s been against the way the warrant was executed by LMPD.

“Now they came out and said, this wasn’t a no knock raid. But nevertheless, it was a very quick and an abrupt raid after midnight,” said Paul. “As far as who’s guilty of what crime. I don’t want to weigh in on that because I don’t know who was standing where, I don’t know the trajectory of the bullets. I mean, to be on a jury for this, you’re gonna have to really get your put yourself in the place of the policeman, the place of the person inside. And you’re gonna have to say, Where was the person standing? Where did the bullets go? Where were the people that were being shot at? what’s appropriate, what’s inappropriate, what’s a crime and what’s just bad policy.”

Paul also mentioned that he is against releasing the grand jury recordings to the public. He says grand juries are supposed to be secret.

“A jury is an important part of our system. But I don’t think releasing the grand jury is a good idea because its intention was to be secret, and I think it will only inflame things, and I think it’s gonna make it worse. So I don’t know what he could have done. He could have appealed the ruling, I guess, by the court and seen what happened. But I think defending the grand jury system is probably bigger and more important than the individual case is defending how grand juries work.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Election 2020: What you need to know about voting in Barren County

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
Election day is just less than one month away, and in Barren County there are three different ways you can vote.

News

13 News Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Sen. Rand Paul

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News reporter Kelly Dean sat down with Senator Rand Paul for a virtual interview on topics including, Tuesday night’s debate, Breonna Taylor investigation, grand jury recording, Supreme Court, hate groups.

News

Soap my Ride donates $1,800 to Cultivate Kindness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“Cultivate kindness was created after we suffered a huge loss and tragedy in 2017. We created this nonprofit to help us transform our grief into something positive."

News

Bowling Green Chamber Partners with United Way of Southern Kentucky to Enhance Recovery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The Bowling Green business community and area nonprofits are working hand in hand to ensure that the Bowling Green community has the tools, resources, and support they need to fully recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

21st annual Great Teddy Bear Run October 10-17, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
The week of October 10-17 The Barren River Child Advocacy Center invites motorcyclists to go on individual and group rides to raise awareness about child sexual abuse.

Weather

A breezy and warm Wednesday in south-central Kentucky!

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Don't forget the chap stick before going outside as the winds will be gusty with the sunshine and warm conditions!

News

WATCH - Breezy and warm for the middle of the week!

Updated: 12 hours ago
Breezy and warm today but chilly by the end of the week!

News

Kentucky Speedway says it’s off of NASCAR schedule

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kentucky Speedway has lost its spot on the NASCAR schedule.

Lawyer reunites 62-year-old artwork with owners

Updated: 19 hours ago