Sen. Rand Paul says Breonna Taylor grand jury recording shouldn’t be released

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As an advocate for criminal justice reform, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) says he has stayed in the middle on the details surrounding the case. He adds that from the beginning he’s been against the way the warrant was executed by LMPD.

“Now they came out and said, this wasn’t a no knock raid. But nevertheless, it was a very quick and an abrupt raid after midnight,” said Paul. “As far as who’s guilty of what crime. I don’t want to weigh in on that because I don’t know who was standing where, I don’t know the trajectory of the bullets. I mean, to be on a jury for this, you’re gonna have to really get your put yourself in the place of the policeman, the place of the person inside. And you’re gonna have to say, Where was the person standing? Where did the bullets go? Where were the people that were being shot at? what’s appropriate, what’s inappropriate, what’s a crime and what’s just bad policy.”

Paul also mentioned that he is against releasing the grand jury recordings to the public. He says grand juries are supposed to be secret.

“A jury is an important part of our system. But I don’t think releasing the grand jury is a good idea because its intention was to be secret, and I think it will only inflame things, and I think it’s gonna make it worse. So I don’t know what he could have done. He could have appealed the ruling, I guess, by the court and seen what happened. But I think defending the grand jury system is probably bigger and more important than the individual case is defending how grand juries work.”

