Soap my Ride donates $1,800 to Cultivate Kindness

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On June 27, 2017 Bowling Green native and Western Kentucky University grad, McKenzi Loid tragically lost her life in a car accident.

At the time, McKenzi was working in Pittsburgh where the accident took place.

As an organ donor, the Loid family was determined to get her organs to recipients in Kentucky. In honor of McKenzi’s life, the Loid’s have started a campaign called ‘Cultivate Kindness’ which was McKenzi’s life motto. They sell shirts and other items that help those in need in the community.

To help further the Loid’s cause, Soap my Ride in Bowling Green decided to donate $1,800 to Cultivate Kindness.

“Each wash that went through our last river wave tunnel we donated $5 to the organization. So by the end of the day not only did we set a personal record here at Soap my Ride, but we were able to write a check to Cultivate Kindness for $1,800 dollars,” said Co-Owner of Soap my Ride, Robin Shea.

“Cultivate kindness was created after we suffered a huge loss and tragedy in 2017. We created this nonprofit to help us transform our grief into something positive," said McKenzi’s mother, Robin Loid. “Let me start out by saying we are absolutely we’re absolutely delighted about the fact of asking to be teamed up with soap my rod on their special day partnering with cultivate kindness, a local small nonprofit, to raise money just for the good of others,” said McKenzi’s mother, Robin Loid.

If you would like to donate to the organization, click here.

Lawyer reunites 62-year-old artwork with owners

Updated: 19 hours ago