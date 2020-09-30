Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,004 new cases of COVID-19 raising the total to 68,840 since the outbreak began. Wednesday’s numbers were the first time Kentucky had reported over 1,000 cases in two consecutive days. Beshear said Kentucky was on track to exceed the most cases ever reported in the state in a single week.

The Governor reported four deaths bringing the death toll to 1,174.

Kentucky COVID Facts 9-30-2020 (WBKO)

