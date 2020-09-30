Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Kentucky Coronavirus
Kentucky Coronavirus
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,004 new cases of COVID-19 raising the total to 68,840 since the outbreak began. Wednesday’s numbers were the first time Kentucky had reported over 1,000 cases in two consecutive days. Beshear said Kentucky was on track to exceed the most cases ever reported in the state in a single week.

The Governor reported four deaths bringing the death toll to 1,174.

Kentucky COVID Facts 9-30-2020
Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

Posted by WBKO Television on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

