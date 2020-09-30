WATCH - Temperatures Take a Tumble!

Advertisement

October Starts Out Cool
By Shane Holinde
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunshine and strong southwesterly winds sent readings all the way to 80 degrees today in Bowling Green! But a pair of cold fronts will slide through tonight through Thursday night, taking readings down quite a bit.

Thursday and Friday will feature lots of sunshine, although northwest winds will send some chilly readings our way! Thursday’s highs will be about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday’s, with Friday’s afternoon readings struggling to get out of the 50s! We’ll have very cool lows in the lower 40s to close out the week and enter into the upcoming weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, Saturday looks dry, and while Sunday should also begin rain-free, we may have to contend with some showers before Sunday afternoon is out. Shower chances linger into Monday morning before we dry out. A warming trend sets in for the start of next week. Highs warm back into the mid 70s late in the period with milder, more seasonable overnight lows.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High 70, Low 42, winds W-11

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High 62, Low 41, winds NW-7

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool. High 65, Low 46, winds E-4

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 80

Tuesday’s Low: 49

Normal High: 77

Normal Low: 52

Record High: 97 (2019)

Record Low: 33 (1949)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.87″ (-2.06″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+8.32″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 6:30 p.m.

UV Index: 6 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Count: 21)

Pollen: Low (3.0 for Ragweed and Grass)

Mold: Low

