Adair County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - A Columbia woman was arrested Tuesday on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop.

According to Kentucky State Police, a Trooper initiated a traffic stop just before 11:00 a.m. on a 2010 Ford Focus for a traffic violation. KSP said the driver, 38-year-old Rebekah Devore had an active arrest warrant out of Indiana. According to the report, several small bags of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana, and a pistol were found in the car.

Devore was arrested and charged with careless driving, improper equipment, failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or > (> 2 grams of methamphetamine enhancement), possession of marijuana (enhancement), DUI 2nd (aggravated circumstance) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

