Advertisement

Adair County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

Rebekah Devore
Rebekah Devore(ACDC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - A Columbia woman was arrested Tuesday on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop.

According to Kentucky State Police, a Trooper initiated a traffic stop just before 11:00 a.m. on a 2010 Ford Focus for a traffic violation. KSP said the driver, 38-year-old Rebekah Devore had an active arrest warrant out of Indiana. According to the report, several small bags of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, marijuana, and a pistol were found in the car.

Devore was arrested and charged with careless driving, improper equipment, failure to or improper signal, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or > (> 2 grams of methamphetamine enhancement), possession of marijuana (enhancement), DUI 2nd (aggravated circumstance) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nine20Live Real Pit Smoked BBQ to reopen in new location

Updated: 1 hours ago
Nine20Live Real Pit Smoked BBQ to reopen in new location

Weather

Entering October with cool and dry weather!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go down by the weekend, but look to really rise going into next week!

News

WATCH - Another sunny day, but cooler!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Temperatures will cool down for the end of the week, but warmer weather is on the way!

Good News

Good News: Elementary School Teacher Surprised with Gift Cards

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News

Latest News

News

WKU athletes organize march against racial injustice

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The rally comes one week after a decision to not prosecute police in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers: Dunham’s Sports Theft

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gene Birk
The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that took place on September 15, 2020 at Dunham’s Sports in Greenwood Mall. Police say a store employee told them three men and two women entered the store and grabbed up a bunch of clothes

News

Election 2020: What you need to know about voting in Barren County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Election day is just less than one month away, and in Barren County there are three different ways you can vote.

News

Sen. Rand Paul says Breonna Taylor grand jury recording shouldn’t be released

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
As an advocate for criminal justice reform, Senator Paul says he has stayed in the middle on the details surrounding the case. He adds that from the beginning he’s been against the way the warrant was executed by LMPD.

News

13 News Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Sen. Rand Paul

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
13 News reporter Kelly Dean sat down with Senator Rand Paul for a virtual interview on topics including, Tuesday night’s debate, Breonna Taylor investigation, grand jury recording, Supreme Court, hate groups.

News

Soap my Ride donates $1,800 to Cultivate Kindness

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“Cultivate kindness was created after we suffered a huge loss and tragedy in 2017. We created this nonprofit to help us transform our grief into something positive."