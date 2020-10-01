Advertisement

Allen County School District moving from in-person classes to learning at home

Allen County School District
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO)--Allen Counties Superintendent posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday to notify parents students will be returning to learning at home instead of having in-person classes.

A message to parents/guardians from Allen County School Superintendent Travis Hamby: “This week, we have seen an increase in the number of students and staff impacted by isolation and quarantine. As a result, all in-person classes will transition to inclass@home tomorrow. We are hopeful that the days tomorrow and Friday, coupled with Fall Break next week, will provide time for us to decrease the number of students/staff being impacted and help our community decrease the number of COVID cases. "

Allen County has also canceled all athletic events until October 12.

“All Allen Co.-Scottsville Athletic activities have been canceled until Monday, October 12. This comes in response to guidance from the state that recommends school district’s suspend extracurricular activities when a county falls into a RED designation for COVID cases.”

