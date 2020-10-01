Advertisement

Amazon: Nearly 20,000 workers tested positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Thursday that nearly 20,000 of its front-line U.S. workers have tested positive or been presumed positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

But the online retail behemoth, revealing the data for the first time, said that the infection rate of its employees was well below that seen in the general U.S. population. The disclosure comes after months of pressure from Amazon workers and labor groups calling for the company to divulge the COVID-19 numbers.

Amazon said in a corporate blog that it provided the data as part of its effort to keep employees informed, and to share details and best practices with governments and other companies.

“We hope other large companies will also release their detailed learnings and case rates because doing so will help all of us,” Amazon said. “This is not an arena where companies should compete — this is an arena where companies should help one another.”

The Seattle-based company said that it examined data from March 1 to Sept. 19 on 1.37 million workers at Amazon and Whole Foods Market across the U.S.

It said it compared the COVID-19 case rates to the general population, as reported by Johns Hopkins University for the same period. Based on that analysis, if the rate among Amazon and Whole Foods employees were the same as that for the general population, it estimated it would have seen 33,952 cases among its workforce. That is 42% higher that Amazon’s actual rate.

The company also said it is conducting thousands of tests a day, which will grow to 50,000 tests a day across 650 sites by November.

Companies have no legal obligation to publicly reveal how many of their workers have contracted the virus, and few are doing so.

Employers do have to provide a safe working environment, which means they must alert staff if they might have been exposed to the virus, according to guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency that enforces workplace safety. They are also obligated to keep track of COVID-19 infections contracted on the job, and must report to OSHA if there is a hospitalization or death related to the disease.

A perceived lack of transparency has left workers at various retailers, including Amazon and Walmart, to become amateur sleuths in their spare time. Unions and advocate groups have taken up the cause, too, creating lists or building online maps of stores where workers can self-report cases they know about.

Walmart had said in July that its COVID-19 cases track with the rest of the country, but didn’t explain why it doesn’t provide numbers.

Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents grocery and meatpacking workers, called Amazon’s disclosure as “the most damning evidence we have seen that corporate America has completely failed to protect our country’s frontline workers in this pandemic.”

UFCW is calling for immediate action by federal regulators and a full congressional investigation.

“This titanic safety failure demands the highest level of scrutiny,” Perrone said.

___

AP Retail writers Joseph Pisani and Alexandra Olson contributed to this report.

————

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

View From the Hill: Student COVID-19 Task Force at WKU encourages peers to stay the course

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The student COVID-19 Task Force will soon launch a social media campaign encouraging students to celebrate any positive things that have come out of the pandemic.Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

National Politics

House Democrats pass partisan COVID bill; relief talks drag

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
The White House is backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and is dangling the possibility of a COVID-19 relief bill above $1.5 trillion as last-ditch, pre-election negotiations hit a critical phase Thursday.

Crime

Franklin Man found guilty of killing Bowling Green man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
A Simpson County man is convicted of killing a Bowling Green man. Police found Timothy Massey dead in a home February 12, 2017. They arrested Vincent Ficklin of Franklin for Massey’s Murder.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump moves Wisconsin rally amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus task force report urged social distancing in “red zones” like La Crosse and Brown counties to the “maximum degree possible.”

News

Allen County School District moving from in-person classes to learning at home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Allen County Superintendent posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday to notify parents students will be returning to learning at home instead of having in-person classes.

National Politics

Trump opposes changing debate rules but will still attend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump opposes changing the rules for the remaining two presidential debates against Democrat Joe Biden, but his campaign says he will still attend.

News

Graves Gilbert Clinic offering hassle free, drive-thru flu shots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“The vaccine is very safe. It’s rare that people have reactions to the flu shot. Historically, it was a live virus. So it actually gave people flu decades ago. But anymore, it does not cause flu,” said Dr. Macy.

National

Boeing picks South Carolina over Seattle for 787 production

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company did not immediately say whether jobs would be eliminated in the move.

News

Roundabout construction will close a three-way-intersection, use alternate routes and avoid Smallhouse & Elrod roads

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The shutdown, next Monday through Friday, is necessary to enable Scotty’s Contracting and Stone to complete construction of a single-lane roundabout on the roads.