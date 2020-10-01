Advertisement

Attorney General Cameron sends letter to Senate in support Amy Coney Barrett nomination

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, meets with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., not shown, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, meets with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., not shown, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)(Greg Nash | AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 22 state attorneys general Thursday in sending a letter to the United States Senate, urging the body to immediately hold a hearing and vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

“I’m proud to join this coalition of attorneys general in support of Judge Barrett, and I’m confident that Senate Majority Leader McConnell will make sure she is confirmed,” said Attorney General Cameron. “As former legal counsel to Senator McConnell, I was fortunate to be involved in the confirmation process for Justice Neil Gorsuch, and I know the qualifications and legal background required to be confirmed to our nation’s highest court. Judge Barrett has these qualifications, and her experience, judicial philosophy, and commitment to the rule of law make her ideally suited to serve as an Associate Justice.”

The coalition of attorneys general noted that Barret would make an excellent Associate Justice and that she graduated at the top of her Notre Dame Law School class and clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.

The letter was led by the Attorney General of Louisiana and, in addition to Attorney General Cameron, was co-signed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read a copy of the letter below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Rand Paul condemns white supremacy, urges condemnation of other groups

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Dean
While Senator Rand Paul did condemn white supremacy “unequivocally” he also said we should condemn all groups on both sides.

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 910 COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update Thursday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia, Ky

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia, Ky.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

New York Times reporter shares inspiring story behind "Troop 6000"

Updated: 3 hours ago
New York Times reporter shares inspiring story behind "Troop 6000"

News

Nine20Live Real Pit Smoked BBQ to reopen in new location

Updated: 5 hours ago
Nine20Live Real Pit Smoked BBQ to reopen in new location

Weather

Entering October with cool and dry weather!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go down by the weekend, but look to really rise going into next week!

News

WATCH - Another sunny day, but cooler!

Updated: 8 hours ago
Temperatures will cool down for the end of the week, but warmer weather is on the way!