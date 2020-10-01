Attorney General Cameron sends letter to Senate in support Amy Coney Barrett nomination

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 22 state attorneys general Thursday in sending a letter to the United States Senate, urging the body to immediately hold a hearing and vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

“I’m proud to join this coalition of attorneys general in support of Judge Barrett, and I’m confident that Senate Majority Leader McConnell will make sure she is confirmed,” said Attorney General Cameron. “As former legal counsel to Senator McConnell, I was fortunate to be involved in the confirmation process for Justice Neil Gorsuch, and I know the qualifications and legal background required to be confirmed to our nation’s highest court. Judge Barrett has these qualifications, and her experience, judicial philosophy, and commitment to the rule of law make her ideally suited to serve as an Associate Justice.”

The coalition of attorneys general noted that Barret would make an excellent Associate Justice and that she graduated at the top of her Notre Dame Law School class and clerked for the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016.

The letter was led by the Attorney General of Louisiana and, in addition to Attorney General Cameron, was co-signed by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

Read a copy of the letter below.

