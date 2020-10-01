Entering October with cool and dry weather!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “O hushed October morning mild,” as the poem ‘October’ by Robert Frost starts is exactly how we start the month here in south-central Kentucky!

If you are doing any harvesting today, you should be good to go as we see sunshine and winds will be calmer compared to Wednesday! (WBKO)

A cold front moved through the region yesterday evening and brought some slightly cooler air for today! We will see mostly sunny skies with a few mid-to-high level clouds that develop later in the day, mainly towards the north. Temperatures today will reach the upper 60s to low 70s with winds out of the west early shifting to the northwest between 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The winds shift because another weak and dry cold front will move through the region and knock temperatures down once again for tonight and Friday!

Overnight lows will fall mainly in the low 40s but a few upper 30s aren’t out of the question in rural spots! Friday will see sunshine early with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon as temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s with the low 60s for highs in spots. Friday night into Saturday morning is also chilly, but temperatures from Saturday forward will begin to rise! Sunday afternoon through Monday morning could see widely scattered showers, but not everyone will get wet. From Tuesday through the rest of next week, temperatures look to be near to slightly above average with highs in the mid 70s and dry! The second full week of October also looks warmer and dry across the region, but the October monthly outlook signals another mid-month cool down with continued dry conditions!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 70. Low 42. Winds W at 11 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chilly. High 62. Low 41. Winds NW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 65. Low 46. Winds E at 4 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 97 (2019)

Record Low Today: 32 (1924)

Normal High: 76

Normal Low: 51

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 6:27 p.m.

UV Index: 5 (Moderate) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 35 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Low (2.8)

Grass: Low

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 80

Yesterday’s Low: 49

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.87″ (-2.06″)

Yearly Precip: 45.81″ (+8.32″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

