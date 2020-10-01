Advertisement

Franklin Man found guilty of killing Bowling Green man

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

A Simpson County man is convicted of killing a Bowling Green man.

Police found Timothy Massey dead in a home February 12, 2017. They arrested Vincent Ficklin of Franklin for Massey’s Murder.

Ficklin pleaded not guilty, but in Warren Circuit Court Friday he was found guilty of murder and first degree robbery.

His sentencing is is set for 9:00 a.m. Friday October 2, 2020, at which time he could get 20 years to life in prison.

