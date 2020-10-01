Advertisement

Graves Gilbert Clinic offering hassle free, drive-thru flu shots

“The vaccine is very safe. It’s rare that people have reactions to the flu shot. Historically, it was a live virus. So it actually gave people flu decades ago. But anymore, it does not cause flu,” said Dr. Macy.
“The vaccine is very safe. It’s rare that people have reactions to the flu shot. Historically, it was a live virus. So it actually gave people flu decades ago. But anymore, it does not cause flu,” said Dr. Macy.(WBKO)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 is changing the way that we traditionally receive health care, like this drive-thru flu clinic at Graves Gilbert on Nashville road.

Brandon Jarrett is at the Graves Gilbert Drive-Thru Flu Clinic seeing how the process is done.

Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, October 1, 2020
Graves Gilbert Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

Graves Gilbert Clinic is allowing you to get a flu vaccine without leaving your car. Full story on 13 News at 6.

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Thursday, October 1, 2020

This year, graves Gilbert is making the process of getting a flu shot, hassle-free.

“Alright, so that was it. You’re done,” said Graves Gilbert employee.

“Is that right? I didn’t feel a thing,” said the vaccine recipient.

By offering a drive-thru flu clinic. You don’t even have to leave your car.

“It couldn’t have been any easier, it was as easy as can be,” said vaccine recipient.

“It’s a very convenient way to get the flu shot. People don’t have to come inside,” said Dr. Brian Macy at Graves Gilbert Clinic.

“I’ve been getting a flu shot for years. When I was younger I didn’t think it was really that important,” said vaccine recipient.

For anyone with reservations about the flu vaccine Dr. Macy says it’s safer than ever before.

“The vaccine is very safe. It’s rare that people have reactions to the flu shot. Historically, it was a live virus. So it actually gave people the flu decades ago. But anymore, it does not cause flu,” said Dr. Macy.

“I think it’s wonderful that they have set this up like this. This is so easy and nice. Yes, it feels safe,” said the vaccine recipient.

“I was unaware they were available until just a few days ago. So we got right over here,” said vaccine recipient.

Getting you ready for flu season from the comfort of your car.

“Well, I really appreciate that this was available,” said the vaccine recipient.

“I’m glad that they had the drive-thru,” said vaccine recipient.

A sign on the side of the road will point to where you enter and drive to. Once you pull up, a nurse will get your information and then administer the vaccine while you are still in your car.

You can visit the location on Nashville Road, or their location on Park Street. They will be giving the flu shots Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information from the clinic.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Allen County School District moving from in-person classes to learning at home

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
Allen County Superintendent posted a message on Twitter on Wednesday to notify parents students will be returning to learning at home instead of having in-person classes.

News

Roundabout construction will close a three-way-intersection, use alternate routes and avoid Smallhouse & Elrod roads

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The shutdown, next Monday through Friday, is necessary to enable Scotty’s Contracting and Stone to complete construction of a single-lane roundabout on the roads.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Sen. Rand Paul condemns white supremacy, urges condemnation of other groups

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
While Senator Rand Paul did condemn white supremacy “unequivocally” he also said we should condemn all groups on both sides.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 910 COVID-19 cases Thursday; 17 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update Thursday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia, Ky

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia, Ky.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Attorney General Cameron sends letter to Senate in support Amy Coney Barrett nomination

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 22 state attorneys general Thursday in sending a letter to the United States Senate, urging the body to immediately hold a hearing and vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.