Graves Gilbert Clinic offering hassle free, drive-thru flu shots

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - COVID-19 is changing the way that we traditionally receive health care, like this drive-thru flu clinic at Graves Gilbert on Nashville road.

This year, graves Gilbert is making the process of getting a flu shot, hassle-free.

“Alright, so that was it. You’re done,” said Graves Gilbert employee.

“Is that right? I didn’t feel a thing,” said the vaccine recipient.

By offering a drive-thru flu clinic. You don’t even have to leave your car.

“It couldn’t have been any easier, it was as easy as can be,” said vaccine recipient.

“It’s a very convenient way to get the flu shot. People don’t have to come inside,” said Dr. Brian Macy at Graves Gilbert Clinic.

“I’ve been getting a flu shot for years. When I was younger I didn’t think it was really that important,” said vaccine recipient.

For anyone with reservations about the flu vaccine Dr. Macy says it’s safer than ever before.

“The vaccine is very safe. It’s rare that people have reactions to the flu shot. Historically, it was a live virus. So it actually gave people the flu decades ago. But anymore, it does not cause flu,” said Dr. Macy.

“I think it’s wonderful that they have set this up like this. This is so easy and nice. Yes, it feels safe,” said the vaccine recipient.

“I was unaware they were available until just a few days ago. So we got right over here,” said vaccine recipient.

Getting you ready for flu season from the comfort of your car.

“Well, I really appreciate that this was available,” said the vaccine recipient.

“I’m glad that they had the drive-thru,” said vaccine recipient.

A sign on the side of the road will point to where you enter and drive to. Once you pull up, a nurse will get your information and then administer the vaccine while you are still in your car.

You can visit the location on Nashville Road, or their location on Park Street. They will be giving the flu shots Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

