Halloween guidelines released for Kentucky

Halloween guidelines for Kentucky will make the holiday look much different in 2020.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Halloween will look much different in 2020.

Officials released guidelines Thursday afternoon to help celebrate the holiday safely during COVID-19.

Among the activities recommended to avoid were the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat events in parking lots with large groups. It’s suggested that, should trick-or-treating be permitted in your community, that several safety measures are observed including placing individually wrapped candy outside on a porch, driveway or table for trick-or-treaters and only trick-or-treating in family groups.

Read the full guidance below.

