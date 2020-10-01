Roundabout construction will close a three-way-intersection, use alternate routes and avoid Smallhouse & Elrod roads

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --Motorists must seek alternative routes next week when the construction of a new rural roundabout in Warren County shuts down the busy intersection at Elrod and Smallhouse Roads from October 5 through the 9.

The shutdown, next Monday through Friday, is necessary to enable Scotty’s Contracting and Stone to complete construction of a single-lane roundabout on the roads, said Warren County Public Works Director Josh Moore.

“This road project has been needed for some time,” Moore said. “That intersection still serves one of the highest sustained growth areas of Warren County, but the intersection has grown beyond being obsolete for current community traffic-safety needs.”

Warren County Fiscal Court awarded Scotty’s the contract based on a $129,637.17 bid submitted by the company in May. The bid includes all aspects of construction, including utility relocation and traffic maintenance, excavation, materials, paving, striping and signage.

The new roundabout should allow more and better traffic flow in the area, which lays just outside the city limits of Bowling Green and within a few miles of county subdivisions, schools and parks, Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said, noting that Basil Griffin Park and Jody Richards and Natcher Elementary schools are nearby.

Smallhouse and Elrod roads are posted at a maximum speed limit of 25 miles per hour upon approach of the new roundabout, which will continue to serve as a connector between the city and county. It feeds those roads into subdivisions and other state and county roads in the area between Three Springs, Nashville, and Cave Mill roads, Moore said.

