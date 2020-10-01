Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul condemns white supremacy, urges condemnation of other groups

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While Senator Rand Paul did condemn white supremacy “unequivocally” he also said we should condemn all groups on both sides.

“We should also condemn bigotry on both sides of this issue, and not let people get away with saying, Oh, you know, the lives of the policemen don’t matter. We don’t care if you kill policemen,” said Sen. Paul “That’s what’s coming, the hatred from some on the other side. So we really need to be equal opportunity in our condemnation of people who want to treat individuals as a collective and group people by race. I think that’s always a mistake, whether it’s a law or it’s your ideology to group and treat and condemn people based on being part of a group, we should look at everyone individually in their actions.”

The senator went on to use his experience with an intense interaction recently in DC when discussing this topic.

“Not only should we condemn white supremacy, but you know, Black Lives Matter in Louisville is encouraging people to attack political leaders and terrorize them," said Sen. Paul. "When my wife and I were attacked by a mob, the head of Black Lives Matter in Louisville said that she was all for it, that she could see the fear in our eyes. And that that’s what they wanted -- that she had to live in fear. And so everyone else should have to live in fear, but that means basically she’s endorsing terrorism.”

FULL INTERVIEW: One-on-one interview with Sen. Rand Paul

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 910 COVID-19 cases; 17 deaths

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update Thursday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia, Ky

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Columbia, Ky.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Attorney General Cameron sends letter to Senate in support Amy Coney Barrett nomination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 22 state attorneys general Thursday in sending a letter to the United States Senate, urging the body to immediately hold a hearing and vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

News

New York Times reporter shares inspiring story behind "Troop 6000"

Updated: 3 hours ago
New York Times reporter shares inspiring story behind "Troop 6000"

News

Nine20Live Real Pit Smoked BBQ to reopen in new location

Updated: 5 hours ago
Nine20Live Real Pit Smoked BBQ to reopen in new location

Weather

Entering October with cool and dry weather!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Temperatures go down by the weekend, but look to really rise going into next week!

News

WATCH - Another sunny day, but cooler!

Updated: 8 hours ago
Temperatures will cool down for the end of the week, but warmer weather is on the way!