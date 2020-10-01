Sen. Rand Paul condemns white supremacy, urges condemnation of other groups

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While Senator Rand Paul did condemn white supremacy “unequivocally” he also said we should condemn all groups on both sides.

“We should also condemn bigotry on both sides of this issue, and not let people get away with saying, Oh, you know, the lives of the policemen don’t matter. We don’t care if you kill policemen,” said Sen. Paul “That’s what’s coming, the hatred from some on the other side. So we really need to be equal opportunity in our condemnation of people who want to treat individuals as a collective and group people by race. I think that’s always a mistake, whether it’s a law or it’s your ideology to group and treat and condemn people based on being part of a group, we should look at everyone individually in their actions.”

The senator went on to use his experience with an intense interaction recently in DC when discussing this topic.

“Not only should we condemn white supremacy, but you know, Black Lives Matter in Louisville is encouraging people to attack political leaders and terrorize them," said Sen. Paul. "When my wife and I were attacked by a mob, the head of Black Lives Matter in Louisville said that she was all for it, that she could see the fear in our eyes. And that that’s what they wanted -- that she had to live in fear. And so everyone else should have to live in fear, but that means basically she’s endorsing terrorism.”

